FBI identifies federal officer killed near protest

Seattle Times Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A federal law enforcement officer who was shot and killed while providing security at the U.S. courthouse in Oakland during a protest has been identified. Dave Patrick Underwood, 53, died from gunshot wounds sustained after someone fired shots from an unidentified vehicle Friday night, the FBI said Sunday. Another officer was […]
Video credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Published
News video: Gunman identified in Federal Hill shooting that injured officer

Gunman identified in Federal Hill shooting that injured officer 02:54

 A Baltimore City police officer has been released from the hospital after being shot Tuesday night in the line of duty.

