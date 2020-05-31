FBI identifies federal officer killed near protest
Sunday, 31 May 2020 () OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A federal law enforcement officer who was shot and killed while providing security at the U.S. courthouse in Oakland during a protest has been identified. Dave Patrick Underwood, 53, died from gunshot wounds sustained after someone fired shots from an unidentified vehicle Friday night, the FBI said Sunday. Another officer was […]
Occurred on May 27, 2020 / Oakdale, Minnesota USA Info from Licensor: "This video shows angry protesters who went directly to the home of fired Minneapolis Police Officer Chauvin after Chauvin murdered..