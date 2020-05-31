Donald Trump says the US will label Antifa a 'terrorist organisation'

President Donald Trump said the government will label anti-fascist group Antifa a terrorist organization. According to Reuters, legal experts believe the action would be hard to execute. Several top officers, such as U.S. Attorney General William Barr, blame Antifa for fueling U.S. protests Barr...
President Donald Trump has said the US will be terminating its relationship with the World Health Organisation. The president said it had failed to adequately respond to coronavirus because China has..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:56Published
A World Health Organisation official has warned against the use of the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to treat Covid-19, following President Donald Trump's claim on May 19 that he was taking the..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:08Published