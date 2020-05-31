Global  

Donald Trump says the US will label Antifa a 'terrorist organisation'

SBS Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump has posted a message on Twitter indicating the US government will designate the Antifa movement as a terrorist organisation.
 President Donald Trump said the government will label anti-fascist group Antifa a terrorist organization. According to Reuters, legal experts believe the action would be hard to execute. Several top officers, such as U.S. Attorney General William Barr, blame Antifa for fueling U.S. protests Barr...

