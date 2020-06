You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Artist urges people to quit smoking through his sand art at a beach in Puri: watch | Oneindia News



On 'World No Tobacco Day', famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik made a massive sand art at Puri's beach. Celebrated every year on May 31, the day aims to spread awareness on harmful effects of tobacco... Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:21 Published 1 day ago World No Tobacco Day: Sudarshan Pattnaik urges people to quit smoking through his art



On 'World No Tobacco Day', famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik made a massive sand art at Puri's beach. Celebrated every year on May 31, the day aims to spread awareness on harmful effects of tobacco... Credit: ANI Duration: 01:21 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this