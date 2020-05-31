Global  

Coronavirus: Belgian Prince Joachim apologises for Spanish lockdown party

BBC News Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
Prince Joachim, who contracted coronavirus after attending a party in Spain, "regrets" his actions.
Row over huge Andhra welcome for Chandrababu Naidu, YSRCP calls for quarantine| Oneindia News [Video]

Row over huge Andhra welcome for Chandrababu Naidu, YSRCP calls for quarantine| Oneindia News

Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu has been accused of violating the coronavirus lockdown by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy's YSR Congress Party after he returned to the state..

Prince of Wales dedicates radio show to performers [Video]

Prince of Wales dedicates radio show to performers

The Prince of Wales has paid tribute to musicians, singers and dancers across the UK who have had to deal with the “heartbreaking” cancellation of performances due to the coronavirus pandemic...

Coronavirus: Belgian Prince Joachim tests positive after lockdown party

Spanish police are investigating whether a party attended by Prince Joachim breached lockdown rules.
BBC News

Belgian Prince Joachim tests positive for coronavirus after going to Spanish lockdown party

Local media claims more people were at gathering than allowed under restrictions
Independent

