Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

From the Archives, 1953: Queen Elizabeth is crowned

The Age Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
On June 2, 1953, large crowds flocked to London to see Queen Elizabeth crowned in Westminster Abbey. At the moment of the crowning, the crowd outside the Abbey rose in a great body. Hats came off, heads were bowed. Then down came the rain.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published
News video: Queen Elizabeth's former chef has compared Buckingham Palace to 'Downton Abbey'

Queen Elizabeth's former chef has compared Buckingham Palace to 'Downton Abbey' 01:18

 Queen Elizabeth's former chef has compared Buckingham Palace to 'Downton Abbey' Darren McGrady worked at Queen Elizabeth's London residence between 1982 and 1993 and admits that the living arrangements resembled that of the ITV period drama, as male and female staff were separated. McGrady told...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Prayers for Queen to mark coronation anniversary [Video]

Prayers for Queen to mark coronation anniversary

Prayers will be said for the Queen to mark the 67th anniversary of the day she was crowned. Elizabeth II was just 27 years old and 16 months into her role as sovereign when the coronation took place,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:14Published
Queen Elizabeth's Former Chef Talks [Video]

Queen Elizabeth's Former Chef Talks

Darren McGrady worked at Queen Elizabeth's London residence between 1982 and 1993.

Credit: Celebrity Wire     Duration: 01:19Published

Related news from verified sources

Australian court orders release of letters to Britain's Queen Elizabeth surrounding PM sacking

An Australian court ruled on Friday that the country's archives must release letters between Britain's Queen Elizabeth and her local representative during the...
Reuters

Queen’s ‘secret palace’ letters should be public, Australian court rules

Queen’s ‘secret palace’ letters should be public, Australian court rulesAn Australian court has ruled that correspondence between Queen Elizabeth and her representative in the country during the lead up to the dismissal of a former...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

Real_Dr_Roy

DrRoy From the Archives, 1953: Queen Elizabeth is crowned https://t.co/SyAHqFOzlR 13 hours ago

GirlPOWEREmpire

Princess Brittney 👑 From the Archives, 1953: Queen Elizabeth is crowned 👑 Tomorrow is the Anniversary of the Coronation of Queen Elizab… https://t.co/zYO5BHKron 14 hours ago

malcolm_86

Malcolm irwin So I learnt tonight in the news about how the documents from the Whitlam gov sacking are going to be realeased from… https://t.co/65taLedbKf 4 days ago

StripesPacific

Stars and Stripes Pacific Stars and Stripes Pacific has proudly served those who serve for 75 years. Here's a story from our archives from 19… https://t.co/zyDrd7yJlO 4 days ago

UKParlArchives

Parliament Archives @an_andrew_leach @an_andrew_leach thanks for your message. This document dates from the 7 Jan 1952 so it is George… https://t.co/dDdeBnDrD8 5 days ago

littlegoldboat

Gold Boat Journeys Coronation of Calm What Writers Can Learn from Queen Elizabeth "Keep Calm and Write... https://t.co/jdOgWt229X #CultureTrav 5 days ago