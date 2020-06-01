From the Archives, 1953: Queen Elizabeth is crowned
Monday, 1 June 2020 () On June 2, 1953, large crowds flocked to London to see Queen Elizabeth crowned in Westminster Abbey. At the moment of the crowning, the crowd outside the Abbey rose in a great body. Hats came off, heads were bowed. Then down came the rain.
Queen Elizabeth's former chef has compared Buckingham Palace to 'Downton Abbey' Darren McGrady worked at Queen Elizabeth's London residence between 1982 and 1993 and admits that the living arrangements resembled that of the ITV period drama, as male and female staff were separated. McGrady told...
Prayers will be said for the Queen to mark the 67th anniversary of the day she was crowned. Elizabeth II was just 27 years old and 16 months into her role as sovereign when the coronation took place,..
