Music Industry Calling for a 'Blackout' in Response to George Floyd's Death
Monday, 1 June 2020 () article-overlay-handle js-fitvids-content"> The music industry is calling for a "Blackout Tuesday" in response to the death of George Floyd. On Friday (May 29), less than a week after Floyd was suffocated by a Minneapolis police officer during an arrest, numerous music companies and artists began spreading a message on social media calling for “a day to disconnect from work and reconnect with out community" and “an urgent step of action to provoke accountability and change.” "As gatekeepers of the culture, it's our responsibility to not only come together to celebrate the wins, but also hold each other up during loss," reads the statement, which is being circulated under the hashtag...
Former Vice President Joe Biden spoke out about George Floyd’s “brutal death.” According to Business Insider, Floyd died after a white police officer arrested him and kneeled on his neck. Biden said: "People all across this country are enraged and rightly so.” He said African Americans...