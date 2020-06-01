Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump took shelter in White House bunker as protests raged

Seattle Times Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Secret Service agents rushed President Donald Trump to a White House bunker on Friday night as hundreds of protesters gathered outside the executive mansion, some of them throwing rocks and tugging at police barricades. Trump spent nearly an hour in the bunker, which was designed for use in emergencies like terrorist attacks, […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Chrissy Teigen Pledges $200,000 Bail Out Protesters [Video]

Chrissy Teigen Pledges $200,000 Bail Out Protesters

(CNN) Model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen is donating $200,000 to bail out protesters after President Trump declared Saturday night "MAGA night" at the White House. Trump, in his tweet, said the..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:37Published
George Floyd: Violence escalates across USA as unrest comes to White House [Video]

George Floyd: Violence escalates across USA as unrest comes to White House

Violence has escalated in the USA as protests over the death of George Floyd continue across the country. On a fifth night of widespread unrest, demonstrators converged on the White House in..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:39Published

Related news from verified sources

George Floyd death: Trump took shelter in White House bunker as protests raged

George Floyd death: Trump took shelter in White House bunker as protests ragedSecret Service agents rushed President Donald Trump to a White House bunker on Friday night as hundreds of protesters gathered outside the executive mansion,...
New Zealand Herald

George Floyd: Trump took shelter in White House bunker as protests raged

The account was confirmed by an administration official who also on condition of anonymity.
Khaleej Times


Tweets about this

Light__Grenades

バレリア 🖤 RT @seattletimes: Secret Service agents rushed President Donald Trump to a White House bunker on Friday night as hundreds of protesters gat… 5 seconds ago

bryanmepstein

Bryan Epstein Trump took shelter in White House bunker as protests raged - https://t.co/i1DsXqDzo4 5 seconds ago

amarzzz4

Amarz RT @MatthewDalyWDC: Trump took shelter in White House bunker as protests raged (from @AP) https://t.co/eAAMB324fL 8 seconds ago

muses220

scs Trump took shelter in White House bunker as protests raged https://t.co/Gvik85AJOC 8 seconds ago

ajjj013109

AJ RT @NBCPhiladelphia: Trump Took Shelter in White House Bunker as Protests Raged https://t.co/Tri6rYZAzf https://t.co/6pTBC4GM4a 10 seconds ago

PlantgirlA

Plantgirl Astoria RT @joncoopertweets: Terrified Trump took shelter in a White House bunker as protests raged outside https://t.co/FDRQ4EpEBw 10 seconds ago

oakaged22

Lisa Ann RT @abc7newsbayarea: President Donald #Trump spent time in a White House bunker during Friday night's protests outside the executive mansio… 20 seconds ago

AlexABC7NY

Alex Ciccarone RT @ABC7NY: President Trump took shelter in White House bunker designated for emergencies as protests raged https://t.co/BIAG3Wckia https:/… 35 seconds ago