Tropical storm Amanda batters El Salvador

Deutsche Welle Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
El Salvador declared a state of emergency, as the first tropical storm of the season in the Pacific Ocean made landfall. Sustained rains threaten to cause mudslides and floods in the coming days, authorities warned.
Video credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Shocking cars submerged in El Salvador from tropical storm Amanda

Shocking cars submerged in El Salvador from tropical storm Amanda 00:38

 San Salvador, Salvador, has flooded streets with cars submerged from storm Amanda on Sunday (May 31). By Sunday afternoon, Amanda was downgraded to a tropical depression and has since weakened to a tropical rainstorm. But forecasters say dangers from the storm have just begun, with torrential,...

