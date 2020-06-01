Tropical storm Amanda batters El Salvador

Monday, 1 June 2020 () El Salvador declared a state of emergency, as the first tropical storm of the season in the Pacific Ocean made landfall. Sustained rains threaten to cause mudslides and floods in the coming days, authorities warned.
San Salvador, Salvador, has flooded streets with cars submerged from storm Amanda on Sunday (May 31).
By Sunday afternoon, Amanda was downgraded to a tropical depression and has since weakened to a tropical rainstorm. But forecasters say dangers from the storm have just begun, with torrential,...