Related videos from verified sources Mayor Bill de Blasio, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea Discuss George Floyd Protests



Mayor Bill de Blasio said he saw "a lot of restraint" by the NYPD amid sometimes violent George Floyd protests Saturday night. Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said there is a difference between a.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 09:30 Published 13 hours ago Boston Police Commissioner William Gross Reflects On Death Of George Floyd



William Gross also said the presence of clergy members on Saturday was meant to bring unity. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 04:22 Published 2 days ago

Related news from verified sources 'Makes a mockery of police action': Police chief says Dominic Cummings has made officers' job 'much harder' 'This will be quoted back at them time and time again when they try to enforce the new rules,' says regional police and crime commissioner

Independent 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this