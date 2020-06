Related videos from verified sources Natasa Stankovic posts glimpse from baby shower with Hardik Pandya



Serbian dancer-actress Natasa Stankovic, who is expecting her first child with her fiance, Indian cricket all-rounder Hardik Pandya, has shared a photograph flaunting her baby bump. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:55 Published 15 hours ago

Tweets about this GP RT @veeschanged: Virat Kohli in England X 'Prison Eacape' from The Dark Knight Rises. https://t.co/yg2Ng2pD8A 1 week ago