Michael Jordan: “Truly pained and plain angry”

Monday, 1 June 2020 () CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Michael Jordan is “deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry.” With protesters taking to the streets across the United States again Sunday, Jordan released a statement on George Floyd and the killings of black people at the hands of police. “I am deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry,” the former […]
Jason Whitlock discusses Clyde Drexler's comments about Michael Jordan and how it affects his legacy. Hear why Whitlock believes that while Drexler's comments come off as bitter, he does have a point..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:10Published
Legendary NBA player and Charlotte Hornets owner says he is 'deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry' after Floyd died while in police custody last week Independent Also reported by •Indian Express