JC #MassTestingNowPH RT @THR: In a statement, Michael Jordan voiced support for protestors: "I am deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry. I see and feel… 2 minutes ago Susan Oyer RT @BBCSport: Michael Jordan says he's "deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry" after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. He'… 3 minutes ago 🦅 MJ Releases Statement: 'I am deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry. ... We have had enough.' 📸 https://t.co/uCYSUMEg6w 3 minutes ago Max Alvelais BBC News - George Floyd death: Michael Jordan 'truly pained and plain angry' https://t.co/DsB8q9RDNr 8 minutes ago ZUBAYER AHMED George Floyd death: Michael Jordan 'truly pained and plain angry' https://t.co/GnJtEiev7v 10 minutes ago Paris2006 RT @ABC: Michael Jordan says he is "deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry" after the death of George Floyd. https://t.co/rUWGrjAKTd… 10 minutes ago MIMI Michael Jordan: ‘Truly pained and plain angry’ ⁦@dani3palaciosdj⁩ https://t.co/K4keSYUSmf 21 minutes ago