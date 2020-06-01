Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michael Jordan: “Truly pained and plain angry”

Seattle Times Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Michael Jordan is “deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry.” With protesters taking to the streets across the United States again Sunday, Jordan released a statement on George Floyd and the killings of black people at the hands of police. “I am deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry,” the former […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jason Whitlock: Clyde Drexler comes off as bitter against MJ, but is right about Jordan's diminishing mindset [Video]

Jason Whitlock: Clyde Drexler comes off as bitter against MJ, but is right about Jordan's diminishing mindset

Jason Whitlock discusses Clyde Drexler's comments about Michael Jordan and how it affects his legacy. Hear why Whitlock believes that while Drexler's comments come off as bitter, he does have a point..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:10Published
Skip Bayless reacts to Clyde Drexler's comments about Jordan not playing a team game [Video]

Skip Bayless reacts to Clyde Drexler's comments about Jordan not playing a team game

Portland Trail Blazers’ great Clyde Drexler was one of Michael Jordan’s longtime rivals during their playing days, and it was showcased during 'The Last Dance' documentary. Drexler responds to MJ..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:44Published

Related news from verified sources

'We have had enough': Michael Jordan issues angry statement following George Floyd death

Legendary NBA player and Charlotte Hornets owner says he is 'deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry' after Floyd died while in police custody last week
Independent Also reported by •Indian Express

MJ, 'pained and plain angry,' joins call for change

Michael Jordan said he was "truly pained and plain angry" over the death of George Floyd as he joined countless others in the sports world calling for change on...
ESPN


Tweets about this

TopherRafols

JC #MassTestingNowPH RT @THR: In a statement, Michael Jordan voiced support for protestors: "I am deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry. I see and feel… 2 minutes ago

SusanOyer

Susan Oyer RT @BBCSport: Michael Jordan says he's "deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry" after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. He'… 3 minutes ago

Super_Hendrix

🦅 MJ Releases Statement: 'I am deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry. ... We have had enough.' 📸 https://t.co/uCYSUMEg6w 3 minutes ago

maxalvelais

Max Alvelais BBC News - George Floyd death: Michael Jordan 'truly pained and plain angry' https://t.co/DsB8q9RDNr 8 minutes ago

Zubayerofficial

ZUBAYER AHMED George Floyd death: Michael Jordan 'truly pained and plain angry' https://t.co/GnJtEiev7v 10 minutes ago

Paris20064

Paris2006 RT @ABC: Michael Jordan says he is "deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry" after the death of George Floyd. https://t.co/rUWGrjAKTd… 10 minutes ago

disava0714

MIMI Michael Jordan: ‘Truly pained and plain angry’ ⁦@dani3palaciosdj⁩ https://t.co/K4keSYUSmf 21 minutes ago