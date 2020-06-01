Global  

World Milk Day 2020: History, significance and this year's theme

DNA Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Established by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations to recognize the importance of milk as global food, World Milk Day is been observed on June 1 each year since 2001.
