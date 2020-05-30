Global  

America riots: why are there protests over the death of George Floyd?

Telegraph.co.uk Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Video credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: US Cities Brace For More Protests, Riots

US Cities Brace For More Protests, Riots 00:34

 Metro areas across the US are nervously awaiting another night of violent protests over the death of George Floyd. Floyd died as a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck. The officer has since been arrested and charged with Floyd's death. Reuters reports cities are hurriedly cleaning up...

Cabinet meet: 'Big decisions' expected as govt completes 1st year of 2nd term| Oneindia News [Video]

Cabinet meet: 'Big decisions' expected as govt completes 1st year of 2nd term| Oneindia News

Fresh positive coronavirus cases in India jump by 8,392 even as India enters phase 1 of massive unlocking exercise; States open up lockdowns with precautions; Railway resumes 200 passenger trains from..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:27Published
Tear gas, fires outside White House [Video]

Tear gas, fires outside White House

Police tried to push protesters back in Washington DC on Sunday (May 31) in a sixth day of protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man killed by police in Minneapolis.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:25Published

Apparent Children's Militia Stands Guard in Atlanta

Apparent Children's Militia Stands Guard in AtlantaDisturbing video shows kids in Army fatigues holding riot shields and guns, just outside Lenox Mall in the wake of riots and looting during protests due to the...
eBaums World

De Blasio promises ‘independent review’ after anti-cop riots in New York City

New York CIty Mayor Bill de Blasio has promised an “independent review” after anti-cop riots in Brooklyn saw hundreds arrested and an NYPD van set on fire...
FOXNews.com

