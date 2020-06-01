Global  

Mahesh Babu promises ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ will be a complete entertainer

Hindu Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
On Sunday, Mahesh’s new film to be directed by Parasuram was announced. The actor also took to Instagram for his first-ever q&a session with fans
