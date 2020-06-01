Mahesh Babu promises ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ will be a complete entertainer

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Mahesh Babu: Sarkaru Vaari Paata is a complete entertainer

Indian Express 6 hours ago



Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata pre-look breaks 3 major records within 24 hours flat Sources close to Sarkaru Vaari Paata claim that the plot revolves around the financial frauds in the banking sector and Kiara Advani is touted to have been roped...

Bollywood Life 10 minutes ago





Tweets about this