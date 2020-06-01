Global  

Taika Waititi awarded Queen's birthday honour for services to film

Monday, 1 June 2020
Taika Waititi awarded Queen's birthday honour for services to filmOscar-winning director Taika Waititi has been honoured on New Zealand’s Queen’s birthday list for services to film. The 44-year-old Māori man who hails from the east coast of the North Island has been made an officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit. Some of his most famous work – most notably the film Boy – was based in part on his own experiences, and over decades he has shown a passion for telling the stories of Indigenous people, as well as others often overlooked by the mainstream film...
