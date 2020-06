Meet the 'forgotten Canadians' stranded in remote corners of the world demanding help to get home Monday, 1 June 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

They are the outliers. The last 10 per cent of Canadians stranded abroad who want to come home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But the Canadian government may not be able to repatriate all of them. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Marie Brown RT @RosieBarton: Meet the 'forgotten Canadians' stranded in remote corners of the world demanding help to get home https://t.co/btUxUoOEN0… 24 minutes ago livedave Meet the 'forgotten Canadians' stranded in remote corners of the world demanding help to get home… https://t.co/lsf4Q3zseJ 27 minutes ago Bob Becken RT @CBCPolitics: Meet the 'forgotten Canadians' stranded in remote corners of the world demanding help to get home https://t.co/YcY132WpXX… 33 minutes ago News SummedUp Canada Meet the 'forgotten Canadians' stranded in remote corners of the world demanding help to get home https://t.co/GFfUVQQ1Mb 1 hour ago Talking To Seniors Meet the 'forgotten Canadians' stranded in remote corners of the world demanding help to get home | CBC News https://t.co/oUTjWeroeF 1 hour ago Rod Francis RT @natnewswatch: Meet the 'forgotten Canadians' stranded in remote corners of the world demanding help to get home | CBC News https://t.co… 2 hours ago Ashis Basu Meet the 'forgotten Canadians' stranded in remote corners of the world demanding help to get home… https://t.co/6vSFerJ4ba 2 hours ago Jessica Thomson Meet the 'forgotten Canadians' stranded in remote corners of the world demanding help to get home… https://t.co/wlZMjwtZ9K 2 hours ago