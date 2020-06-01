Global  

One News Page

Sports broadcaster apologizes for using image of Hitler

Seattle Times Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
SYDNEY (AP) — A sports broadcaster has apologized for using an image of Adolf Hitler while showing highlights of a National Rugby League game on Sunday. Fox Sports Australia issued an apology, saying it was concerned about a digitally manipulated image shown during the Sunday Night with Matty Johns program. A superimposed black-and-white image of […]
