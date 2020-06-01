Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US heads into a new week shaken by violence and pandemic

Seattle Times Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — With cities wounded by days of violent unrest, America headed into a new week with neighborhoods in shambles, urban streets on lockdown and shaken confidence about when leaders would find the answers to control the mayhem amid unrelenting raw emotion over police killings of black people. All of it smashed into a […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: As New York City Begins To Reopen Next Week, All Eyes Will Be On Efficiency Of Hired Contact Tracers

As New York City Begins To Reopen Next Week, All Eyes Will Be On Efficiency Of Hired Contact Tracers 02:31

 A key to New York City’s reopening Monday will be its ability to test and trace people recently diagnosed with the coronavirus. That will help stop the spread and the city said it’s already seeing success, but that’s not without controversy. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19 outbreak lasts longer if implementing physical distancing is delayed [Video]

COVID-19 outbreak lasts longer if implementing physical distancing is delayed

Cities that took more time to implement social distancing measures also spent more time dealing with the virus than others that acted quickly, suggested a new analysis of COVID-19 outbreaks in 58..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:18Published
School House 7 Creativity Week -Day 5 [Video]

School House 7 Creativity Week -Day 5

School House 7 Creativity Week -Day 5

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:44Published
A Look Back At Some Memorable Moments From The Week [Video]

A Look Back At Some Memorable Moments From The Week

Signs of hope and other memorable moments from the week on the road to recovery.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:29Published

Related news from verified sources

5 things to know today – that aren’t about the virus

Your daily look at nonvirus stories in the news: 1. AMERICA RATTLED BY VIOLENCE, PANDEMIC With cities reeling by days of violent unrest, the U.S. heads into a...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

George_m_Dise

Want an ice cream? @tjpullen @FinancialTimes There have been riots all week in the US and rioters have shot multiple people to death a… https://t.co/wo36WSRpgD 4 days ago

JoseLuzRodrigu2

Jose L Rodriguez RT @NBC12: Do you think President Trump should deploy the military to stop violent protests across the nation? >>> https://t.co/lgyYfXeExe… 4 days ago

dt_frontal_lobe

Cephalopodz 🍞🌹🌍 RT @jcameronpeters: @annehelen Walla Walla, WA! Story isn't local but the photo/outlet is. Turnout was a few hundred people downtown. http… 4 days ago

NBC12

NBC12 WWBT Richmond Do you think President Trump should deploy the military to stop violent protests across the nation? >>>… https://t.co/uvfvTJ3sNg 5 days ago

SMLkitakomenews

🎉ﾕ-ﾌｫ5周年🛸ufo遠隔あすか降臨！🛸 RT @starsandstripes: About 5,000 National Guard soldiers and airmen were activated in 15 states and Washington, D.C., over the weekend. htt… 5 days ago

breeeee21

Brianna Maravilla🌹 RT @KTLA: Upate: A medical examiner on Monday classified George Floyd’s death as a homicide, saying his heart stopped as police restrained… 5 days ago

NIKKI_MATA

Nicole Mata RT @KTLA: BREAKING: George Floyd died of "asphyxia due to neck and back compression,” per autopsy commissioned by his family. That differs… 6 days ago

SAforFreedom

SA for Freedom RT @IrvingFisher16: Is murder a legitimate form of protest? https://t.co/NOhfWIWN5D 6 days ago