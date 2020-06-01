Man United extends Ighalo’s loan deal until January
Monday, 1 June 2020 () MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Odion Ighalo will stay at Manchester United until Jan. 31 after the Premier League club announced an extension to the striker’s loan deal on Monday. Ighalo was due to return to Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua because his initial deal with United expired on Sunday. The Nigeria international scored four goals in […]
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Manchester United remain "in dialogue" with Shanghai Shenhua about the possibility of extending Odion Ighalo's loan...
