Man United extends Ighalo’s loan deal until January

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Odion Ighalo will stay at Manchester United until Jan. 31 after the Premier League club announced an extension to the striker’s loan deal on Monday. Ighalo was due to return to Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua because his initial deal with United expired on Sunday. The Nigeria international scored four goals in […] 👓 View full article

