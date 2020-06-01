Global  

ISRO congratulates NASA, SpaceX on historic launch of Dragon spacecraft

DNA Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Earlier on Sunday, SpaceX announced the successful docking of NASA astronauts Bob Behnken (49) and Doug Hurley (53) with the International Space Station.
News video: SpaceX historic launch: What Donald Trump said for 'friend' Elon Musk

SpaceX historic launch: What Donald Trump said for 'friend' Elon Musk 03:37

 SpaceX likely to go ahead with historic space mission on May 30. On May 28, SpaceX had to call off the launch due to bad weather. Two NASA astronauts set to go to space on SpaceX's Dragon capsule atop a Falcon 9 rocket. It would be the first human space flight on a private craft. It would also be the...

SpaceX Arrives At International Space Station [Video]

SpaceX Arrives At International Space Station

On Sunday, SpaceX delivered two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station; Skyler Henry reports for CBS2.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:33Published
International Space Station flies in front of moon in rare footage, just hours after SpaceX Dragon crew capsule docks [Video]

International Space Station flies in front of moon in rare footage, just hours after SpaceX Dragon crew capsule docks

A videographer in Switzerland has captured footage of the International Space Station crossing in front of the moon. The rare footage was filmed just hours after two Nasa astronauts docked the SpaceX..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:55Published

Launch America: Here's how to watch NASA, SpaceX's historic crewed launch to ISS live

A SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft will be flying the astronauts to the ISS with the help of the Falcon 9 rocket.
DNA

Astronauts Bob Behnken & Doug Hurley Say Goodbye to Families from a Distance Ahead of SpaceX Launch

Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are all suited up while saying goodbye to their families ahead of the NASA & SpaceX rocket launch on Saturday (May 30) at the Kennedy...
Just Jared Also reported by •CBS News

ashishsingh0612

Ashish Anil Singh #StayHome RT @dna: ISRO congratulates NASA, SpaceX on historic launch of Dragon spacecraft https://t.co/jsIHzf8Fus 9 minutes ago

dna

DNA ISRO congratulates NASA, SpaceX on historic launch of Dragon spacecraft https://t.co/jsIHzf8Fus 20 minutes ago

BpGoud0103

B.P.GOUD RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: Indian Space Research Organisation congratulates NASA, SpaceX for historic launch #ISRO #NASA #LaunchAmerica #SpaceX #… 34 minutes ago

ZeeNewsEnglish

Zee News English Indian Space Research Organisation congratulates NASA, SpaceX for historic launch #ISRO #NASA #LaunchAmerica… https://t.co/QZlD4IFtKM 55 minutes ago

Nisreen94756296

Nisreen RT @Gadgets360: ISRO has congratulated #NASA and #SpaceX for their 'historic' manned mission https://t.co/LWjFlWKtiZ 56 minutes ago

yogpracharak001

PATANJALI YOGPRACHARAK MAYA JI BANMANKHI (PURNIA) RT @indiatvnews: ISRO congratulates NASA and SpaceX for their 'historic' manned mission | via @indiatvnews #ISRO #NasaSpaceX #NASA #SpaceX… 1 hour ago

DibyajyotiP2015

Dibyajyoti Panda RT @Oneindia: "Congratulations to #NASA and #SpaceX for historic first launch of manned mission after 2011. Great job!" @isro tweeted. htt… 1 hour ago

ScienceConnect2

Science Connecting ISRO Congratulates NASA and SpaceX for Their ‘Historic’ Manned Mission - https://t.co/TF98rKhefi 1 hour ago