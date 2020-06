Related videos from verified sources Facebook Employees Protest Over Mark Zuckerberg's Handling of Trump Posts



Facebook Employees Protest Over Mark Zuckerberg's Handling of Trump Posts A source tells CNN Business that some workers at the social media giant took part in a virtual walkout on Monday. The.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:42 Published 38 minutes ago Facebook Employees Speak Out Against Company's Policy Over Trump Post | THR News



Related news from verified sources Facebook employees take to Twitter to criticize Zuckerberg’s ‘no fact-check’ stance on Trump’s tweets Last week, referring to the protests in Minnesota over the murder of George Floyd by police, US President Donald Trump threatened that military forces would...

Facebook employees lash out over company's handling of Trump posts Several Facebook employees have publicly spoken out against the company's stance on how it handles posts from President Donald Trump.

