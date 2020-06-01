Global  

Autistic Palestinian shot by Israeli police buried amid revenge call

WorldNews Monday, 1 June 2020
Autistic Palestinian shot by Israeli police buried amid revenge callHundreds of people have attended the funeral of an autistic Palestinian man who was shot dead by Israeli police....
Video credit: euronews (in English) - Published
News video: Outrage as Israeli police kill autistic Palestinian man

Outrage as Israeli police kill autistic Palestinian man 00:40

 Israeli police in Jerusalem shot and killed an autistic Palestinian who they mistakenly thought was armed with a gun, provoking furious condemnation.View on euronews

