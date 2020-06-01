Eli Lilly starts human study of potential COVID-19 antibody treatment
Monday, 1 June 2020 () Eli Lilly and Co said on Monday it had started an early-stage trial to test its potential treatment for COVID-19, in the world's first study of an antibody treatment against the disease.
Eli Lilly said on Monday it had started an early-stage trial to test its potential treatment for COVID-19, in the world's first study of an antibody treatment against the disease. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.
Eli Lilly and Co said on Monday first set of patients have been dosed in an early-stage trial to test its potential treatment for COVID-19, in the world's first... Reuters Also reported by •Newsmax •Reuters India