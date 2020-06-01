Global  

Eli Lilly starts human study of potential COVID-19 antibody treatment

Reuters Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Eli Lilly and Co said on Monday it had started an early-stage trial to test its potential treatment for COVID-19, in the world's first study of an antibody treatment against the disease.
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Eli Lilly starts first study of potential COVID-19 antibody treatment

Eli Lilly starts first study of potential COVID-19 antibody treatment 01:07

 Eli Lilly said on Monday it had started an early-stage trial to test its potential treatment for COVID-19, in the world's first study of an antibody treatment against the disease. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

