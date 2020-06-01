Global  

Coronavirus 'victim' Nathan Turner tests negative, Queensland Health confirms

Sydney Morning Herald Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Nathan Turner, who was thought to be Australia's youngest COVID-19 victim, has tested negative to the virus after his death, Queensland Health has confirmed.
