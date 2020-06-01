Coronavirus 'victim' Nathan Turner tests negative, Queensland Health confirms
Monday, 1 June 2020 (
2 hours ago)
Nathan Turner, who was thought to be Australia's youngest COVID-19 victim, has tested negative to the virus after his death, Queensland Health has confirmed.
Related videos from verified sources
“News Is Brand-Safe:” UM Worldwide’s Lowcock In the era of social distancing, avoidance may be the order of the day. But that shouldn't be the case when it comes to advertising against news. Interpublic's UM Worldwide has become the latest agency.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 05:10 Published 3 weeks ago
Local Pediatricians Still Meeting Needs of Littlest Patients Many people have started to question whether doctors are still open and meeting with patients. Today, we talk with Dr. Jane Turner about what local pediatricians are doing to make sure that even the.. Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan Duration: 07:18 Published on April 16, 2020
Related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this