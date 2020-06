Monday, 1 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

TORONTO (AP) — Canada's Air Force said Monday it's focusing on a bird strike as the likely reason a Snowbird aerobatic plane crashed in British Columbia last month. The Snowbirds had been in the midst of a cross-country tour aimed at boosting morale during the COVID-19 pandemic when one of the planes crashed after takeoff, […]