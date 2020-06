WHO pushes to keep ties with 'generous' U.S. despite Trump's exit move Monday, 1 June 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

The head of the World Health Organization ( WHO ) on Monday praised the United States' "immense" and "generous" contribution to global health in a push to salvage relations after President Donald Trump said he was severing ties with the U.N. agency. πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this