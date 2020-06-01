Trump tells U.S. governors to crack down on violent protests



Related videos from verified sources Trump Declares War On Americans



President Donald Trump announced a militant crackdown on the nationwide anti-racism protests sparked by the police killing of George Floyd. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 00:48 Published 28 minutes ago President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks in the Rose Garden amid nationwide protests



President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks in the Rose Garden amid nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd. Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. Credit: WFFT Published 51 minutes ago

Related news from verified sources Trump vows to end protests; tear gas fired on protesters near White House U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday vowed to end violent protests in major cities across the nation "now," saying that he would deploy the military if mayors...

Reuters 44 minutes ago



Donald Trump says state governors are ‘weak’ in face of protests President Donald Trump has derided the nation’s governors as “weak” and demanded tougher crackdowns on protesters in the aftermath of another night of...

Belfast Telegraph 9 hours ago



