Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump tells U.S. governors to crack down on violent protests

Reuters Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
President Donald Trump on Monday urged U.S. states to crack down on violent protests that have engulfed cities, saying officials should "dominate" and arrest people to restore order after a sixth straight night of vandalism and looting, media reported.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump urges governors to crack down on violent protests

Trump urges governors to crack down on violent protests 03:00

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday urged state governors to crack down on protests over racial inequality that have engulfed the nation's major cities, as officials extended curfews in hopes of preventing a seventh night of looting and vandalism. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Related videos from verified sources

Trump Declares War On Americans [Video]

Trump Declares War On Americans

President Donald Trump announced a militant crackdown on the nationwide anti-racism protests sparked by the police killing of George Floyd.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:48Published
President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks in the Rose Garden amid nationwide protests [Video]

President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks in the Rose Garden amid nationwide protests

President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks in the Rose Garden amid nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd. Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis.

Credit: WFFTPublished

Related news from verified sources

Trump vows to end protests; tear gas fired on protesters near White House

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday vowed to end violent protests in major cities across the nation "now," saying that he would deploy the military if mayors...
Reuters

Donald Trump says state governors are ‘weak’ in face of protests

President Donald Trump has derided the nation’s governors as “weak” and demanded tougher crackdowns on protesters in the aftermath of another night of...
Belfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this