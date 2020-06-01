Trump tells U.S. governors to crack down on violent protests
Monday, 1 June 2020 () President Donald Trump on Monday urged U.S. states to crack down on violent protests that have engulfed cities, saying officials should "dominate" and arrest people to restore order after a sixth straight night of vandalism and looting, media reported.
