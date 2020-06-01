Pompeo says U.S. considering welcoming Hong Kong people, entrepreneurs
Monday, 1 June 2020 () The United States is considering the option of welcoming people from Hong Kong in response to China's push to impose national security legislation in the former British colony, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in remarks released on Monday.
While addressing a press conference at Rose Garden of White House, United States President Donald Trump said that the USA will revise the State Department's travel advisory for Hong Kong to reflect increased danger of punishment by the Chinese state security apparatus. "This week China unilaterally...
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he had certified on Wednesday that Hong Kong no longer warrants special treatment under U.S. law as it did when it was under British rule. This report produced..