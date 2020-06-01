Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chiara de Blasio Arrest: Police Union Disclosed Information in Privacy Breach

NYTimes.com Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
The Sergeants Benevolent Association posted a police report on the arrest of Chiara de Blasio during a protest on Saturday night.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Mayor De Blasio's Daughter Arrested During Protests

Mayor De Blasio's Daughter Arrested During Protests 01:22

 Mayor Bill de Blasio's daughter was arrested during police protests in Manhattan on Saturday; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MsJilly20

MsJilly RT @HowieCarrShow: NYPD sergeants' union tweets Chiara de Blasio's full arrest report https://t.co/xvGeqdT3gX via @nypmetro IF ONLY THE MA… 2 minutes ago

MrRobotCodeBrkr

Pill Jackson RT @cliffordlevy: NEW: A NYC police union doxxed Mayor de Blasio’s daughter. https://t.co/Bt0FLFoQQq 4 minutes ago

Covensure

Covensure Brokerage Chiara de Blasio Arrest: Police Union Disclosed Information in Privacy Breach https://t.co/g1Hb4b2yzZ https://t.co/UPQWK38lpq 4 minutes ago

whatistheforex

What Is The Forex Chiara de Blasio Arrest: Police Union Disclosed Information in Privacy Breach - The New York Times https://t.co/xOsQdn1d1P 26 minutes ago

lulejuliu

UGANDA my country,my future RT @cnni: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's daughter was arrested during protests Saturday night, according to police sources. Chiara d… 37 minutes ago

marcela33838484

marcela RT @FernandoAmandi: Marxist NYC Mayor de Blasio’s daughter was arrested Saturday night during a protest near Union Square, police sources s… 37 minutes ago

EdwardHedgecock

Ed Hedgecock Chiara de Blasio Arrest: Police Union Disclosed Information in Privacy Breach - The New York Times https://t.co/ckCpU4qr4r via @GoogleNews 42 minutes ago

StevenOverly

Steven Overly RT @nancyscola: Twitter locked the account of the Sergeants Benevolent Association over the group’s tweeting of a police report on the arre… 47 minutes ago