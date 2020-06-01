Global  

US heads into a new week shaken by police brutality protests

Deutsche Welle Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
US cities are bracing for further unrest after being rocked by six days of anti-police brutality protests. President Donald Trump has been criticized for failing to call for unity, instead calling state leaders "weak."
Video credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Published
News video: Sentinel president: We need more black police

Sentinel president: We need more black police 02:18

 Louis Arnold, the president of Cincinnati’s black police officers’ union, said Wednesday he hoped ongoing protests against police brutality would lead to more black men and women joining the force. He agreed policing needs to change, he said, but believes people within the system are the...

