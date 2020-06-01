US heads into a new week shaken by police brutality protests
Monday, 1 June 2020 () US cities are bracing for further unrest after being rocked by six days of anti-police brutality protests. President Donald Trump has been criticized for failing to call for unity, instead calling state leaders "weak."
Louis Arnold, the president of Cincinnati’s black police officers’ union, said Wednesday he hoped ongoing protests against police brutality would lead to more black men and women joining the force. He agreed policing needs to change, he said, but believes people within the system are the...
A man played a rousing rendition of Bob Dylan's "Blowin' In The Wind" as a convoy of New York City Police Department vehicles followed a protest march against police brutality in Manhattan on Saturday..