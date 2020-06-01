Black and Brown People Have Been Protesting for Centuries. It’s White People Who Are Responsible for What Happens Next.
Monday, 1 June 2020 () “How do you know you’re white?” I’m talking to a hundred law students. The room is racially diverse and full of people who have gotten into top law schools. They’re committed to making racial equity a cornerstone of their work. They tend to think about race in their daily lives. They’ve chosen to attend this evening lecture about the problematic ways race is baked into American law and legal pedagogy. But not a single hand goes up to answer my question—and this matters. I often start these talks by asking several volunteers to tell me what race they are. I then ask them how they know. Invariably, students of color say things like, “I know I’m black because the world tells me every single...
