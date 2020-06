Security footage retrieved from highrise where Toronto woman fell to her death Monday, 1 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Ontario's police watchdog says it has reviewed security camera footage and interviewed the officers who responded to the call from the Toronto highrise where 29-year-old Regis Korchinski-Paquet apparently fell to her death — after what her family says was a 911 call to get her help. 👓 View full article

