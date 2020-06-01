Global  

Trump vows to deploy US military to quell protests

FT.com Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
President says he will ‘dominate the streets’ following unrest over killing of George Floyd
Video credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: President Trump offers military support to Minneapolis

President Trump offers military support to Minneapolis 00:44

 President Trump is now weighing in on the Minneapolis protests. He also threatened to call the National Guard in to help deescalate the situation.

Trump Urges Governors To Deploy National Guard, Threatens Use Of US Military [Video]

Trump Urges Governors To Deploy National Guard, Threatens Use Of US Military

President Trump called on all U.S. governors to "dominate the streets" in order to quell the wave of riots and looting that have accompanied peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 04:45Published
Thousands Of Protesters Gather Outside White House [Video]

Thousands Of Protesters Gather Outside White House

CBS4's Natalie Brand is on the ground covering the protest.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 06:38Published

Trump threatens to deploy 'heavily armed' US military to crush George Floyd protests

Donald Trump vowed to end violent protests across the country, threatening to deploy "heavily armed" US military troops to cities even if mayors and governors...
Independent

Trump threatens to deploy military unless states halt violent protests; Floyd's brother pleads for peace

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Monday to deploy the United States military unless states quickly halted the violent protests that have convulsed...
Japan Today

