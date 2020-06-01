Global  

Charges: Illinois man went to Minneapolis to riot

Seattle Times Monday, 1 June 2020
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An Illinois man who allegedly traveled to Minneapolis to participate in riots after the death of George Floyd has been arrested and charged with federal counts, after prosecutors say videos posted to his Facebook page showed him handing out explosives and damaging property. Matthew Lee Rupert, 28, of Galesville, Illinois, was arrested […]
 A white former Minneapolis police officer was charged with murder on Friday after a bystander's video showed him pinning his knee into the neck of an unarmed black man who later died, an incident that triggered three nights of violent protests. Colette Luke has more.

FBI charges Illinois man with rioting in Minneapolis

Matthew Lee Rupert allegedly posted video to social media of himself handing out what he called "bombs" to protesters in Minneapolis.
