Boxer Floyd Mayweather to pay for George Floyd’s funeral
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () Former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather has offered to pay for George Floyd’s funeral and memorial services, and the family has accepted the offer. Mayweather personally has been in touch with the family, according to Leonard Ellerbe, the CEO of Mayweather Promotions. He will handle costs for the funeral on June 9 in Floyd’s hometown of […]
A number of Hollywood leaders and stars have spoken out over the weekend amid widespread unrest across the US as people took to the streets to protest police brutality on African American lives and the..