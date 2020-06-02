Protesters stand their ground as Donald Trump vows to deploy the military
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse peaceful demonstrators near the White House on Monday as US President Donald Trump vowed a massive show of force to end violent protests over the death of a black man in police custody.
President Donald Trump called Philadelphia "a mess" while telling the nation's governors in a video teleconference on Monday to aggressively go after violent protesters after three nights of unrest in dozens of cities across the country. Katie Johnston reports.
Donald Trump has threatened to deploy the military if state governors do not halt ongoing violent protests across the United States. Speaking in the White House Rose Garden, Mr Trump said: “First, we..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:52Published