Protesters stand their ground as Donald Trump vows to deploy the military

SBS Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse peaceful demonstrators near the White House on Monday as US President Donald Trump vowed a massive show of force to end violent protests over the death of a black man in police custody.
Video credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: President Donald Trump Calls Philadelphia 'A Mess' While Telling US Governors To Aggressively Go After Violent Protesters

President Donald Trump Calls Philadelphia 'A Mess' While Telling US Governors To Aggressively Go After Violent Protesters 00:38

 President Donald Trump called Philadelphia "a mess" while telling the nation's governors in a video teleconference on Monday to aggressively go after violent protesters after three nights of unrest in dozens of cities across the country. Katie Johnston reports.

Citizens use police tracking apps and social media to expose US attacks on peaceful protesters

Impeached US President Donald Trump, in response to civil unrest surrounding the killing of George Floyd, over the weekend ordered US military and police forces...
The Next Web

