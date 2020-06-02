Protesters stand their ground as Donald Trump vows to deploy the military



Related videos from verified sources Law Enforcement Clears Peaceful Protesters In D.C. With Tear Gas, Rubber Bullets



Protests continued to rage across the U.S. on Monday. President Trump said he'll use the military if he deems it necessary to stop the violence. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:50 Published 1 hour ago Trump vows to 'dominate the streets' by calling in military



Donald Trump has threatened to deploy the military if state governors do not halt ongoing violent protests across the United States. Speaking in the White House Rose Garden, Mr Trump said: “First, we.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:52 Published 2 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Protesters stand their ground as Donald Trump vows to deploy US military Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse peaceful demonstrators near the White House on Monday as US President Donald Trump vowed a massive show of...

SBS 1 hour ago



Citizens use police tracking apps and social media to expose US attacks on peaceful protesters Impeached US President Donald Trump, in response to civil unrest surrounding the killing of George Floyd, over the weekend ordered US military and police forces...

The Next Web 9 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this