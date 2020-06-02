Global  

'I am outraged': DC bishop denounces Trump's church visit after police clear protesters with tear gas

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
DC Episcopal Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde said Trump used his visit to St. John's Church for a "message antithetical to the teachings of Jesus."
News video: Police Clear 110 Freeway After Protesters Gain Access

Police Clear 110 Freeway After Protesters Gain Access 01:07

 Shortly before 9 p.m., officers were able to clear the protesters from the freeway with the use of tear gas and bean bag projectiles.

Law Enforcement Clears Peaceful Protesters In D.C. With Tear Gas, Rubber Bullets [Video]

Law Enforcement Clears Peaceful Protesters In D.C. With Tear Gas, Rubber Bullets

Protests continued to rage across the U.S. on Monday. President Trump said he'll use the military if he deems it necessary to stop the violence. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports

Tear Gas Used On Washington, DC Demonstrators As Trump Threatens To Deploy Military To Quell Protests [Video]

Tear Gas Used On Washington, DC Demonstrators As Trump Threatens To Deploy Military To Quell Protests

President Trump said Monday he would deploy the military against protesters if local officials cannot stop violence that has erupted in some areas. (6/1/20)

Trump's Unannounced Church Visit Angers Church Authorities

U.S. Park Police and National Guard troops used tear gas to remove protesters in front of the church and clear a way for the president to walk to the church from...
