You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Coronavirus risking a US - China cold war?



Sky News' Deborah Haynes asks if China has been using coronavirus to move to upset the long-held power balance held by the West. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 02:51 Published 19 hours ago China Reports New Spike in COVID-19 Cases Officials Say are Imported



China reports an increase in COVID-19 cases that hasn’t been seen in the last three weeks. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:34 Published 21 hours ago

Tweets about this