Tear gas, threats for protesters before Trump visits church
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — It began with Attorney General Bill Barr standing with his hands casually in his pockets, not wearing a tie, surveying the scene at Lafayette Park across from the White House, where several thousand protesters had gathered for more demonstrations after the police killing of George Floyd. President Donald Trump had announced he […]
Clashes broke out outside the White House against the death of George Floyd. Security personnel had to fire tear gas to disperse the protesters who had gathered and lit fires outside the White House...
