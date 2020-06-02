Global  

Tear gas, threats for protesters before Trump visits church

Seattle Times Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — It began with Attorney General Bill Barr standing with his hands casually in his pockets, not wearing a tie, surveying the scene at Lafayette Park across from the White House, where several thousand protesters had gathered for more demonstrations after the police killing of George Floyd. President Donald Trump had announced he […]
Video credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Tear Gas Used On Washington, DC Demonstrators As Trump Threatens To Deploy Military To Quell Protests

Tear Gas Used On Washington, DC Demonstrators As Trump Threatens To Deploy Military To Quell Protests 01:23

 President Trump said Monday he would deploy the military against protesters if local officials cannot stop violence that has erupted in some areas. (6/1/20)

