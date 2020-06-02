Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

China reports 15 new coronavirus cases; Wuhan registers zero asymptomatic infections for first time

Hindu Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
According to China’s National Health Commission (NHC), five imported cases and 10 asymptomatic cases were reported in the country on Monday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pa. Reports 356 New Coronavirus Cases, 12 Additional Deaths [Video]

Pa. Reports 356 New Coronavirus Cases, 12 Additional Deaths

Pennsylvania reports 356 new cases of coronavirus and an additional 12 deaths. This brings the statewide total to 72,282 cases and 5,567 deaths.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:19Published
CHLA Reports Additional Cases Of New Inflammatory Condition Possibly Linked To Coronavirus [Video]

CHLA Reports Additional Cases Of New Inflammatory Condition Possibly Linked To Coronavirus

Children's Hospital Los Angeles Friday announced two additional cases of a new inflammatory condition that could be linked to the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of patients diagnosed with..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:30Published

Related news from verified sources

China reports no new virus cases for first time

China reports no new virus cases for first timeBeijing (AFP) May 23, 2020 China on Saturday reported zero new coronavirus infections for the first time since it started reporting data in January, a day...
Terra Daily

Coronavirus: Amid mass testing in Wuhan, China sees 51 new cases

China has reported 51 COVID-19 cases, including 40 asymptomatic infections, majority of them in the contagion's first epicentre Wuhan, where over six million...
Mid-Day Also reported by •WorldNews

Tweets about this

lagmen

Lagmen Net China reports 5 new coronavirus cases and no deaths https://t.co/Bq7yqyqI7y 14 minutes ago

watstrendingnw

WatsTrendingNow China reports 15 new coronavirus cases; Wuhan registers zero asymptomatic infections for first time - https://t.co/ESCBo4rCQ3 14 minutes ago

PioneerRaipur

The Pioneer Chhattisgarh (Raipur) RT @TheDailyPioneer: #COVID19: #China has reported 15 new #coronavirus cases while #Wuhan the epicentre of the #COVID-19, where over 9 mill… 20 minutes ago

Dfo70News

news China reports 10 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases for June 1 vs 16 a day earlier https://t.co/prEsfxkYNK 21 minutes ago

TheDailyPioneer

The Pioneer #COVID19: #China has reported 15 new #coronavirus cases while #Wuhan the epicentre of the #COVID-19, where over 9 m… https://t.co/l1uYXFpWn4 28 minutes ago

State_Times

State Times China reports 15 new coronavirus cases; Wuhan registers zero asymptomatic infections for first time -… https://t.co/3pIm6nE1lZ 30 minutes ago

thehawk

The Hawk China reports 15 new coronavirus cases; Wuhan registers zero asymptomatic infections for first time #China… https://t.co/kFDAIF6Q4b 40 minutes ago

FinancialXpress

FinancialXpress Life returned to normal in Wuhan after 76-day lockdown to prevent the spread of virus. #China #COVID19 https://t.co/Y467a7OcZX 55 minutes ago