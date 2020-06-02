Lagmen Net China reports 5 new coronavirus cases and no deaths https://t.co/Bq7yqyqI7y 14 minutes ago

WatsTrendingNow China reports 15 new coronavirus cases; Wuhan registers zero asymptomatic infections for first time - https://t.co/ESCBo4rCQ3 14 minutes ago

news China reports 10 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases for June 1 vs 16 a day earlier https://t.co/prEsfxkYNK 21 minutes ago

The Pioneer #COVID19: #China has reported 15 new #coronavirus cases while #Wuhan the epicentre of the #COVID-19, where over 9 m… https://t.co/l1uYXFpWn4 28 minutes ago

State Times China reports 15 new coronavirus cases; Wuhan registers zero asymptomatic infections for first time -… https://t.co/3pIm6nE1lZ 30 minutes ago

The Hawk China reports 15 new coronavirus cases; Wuhan registers zero asymptomatic infections for first time #China… https://t.co/kFDAIF6Q4b 40 minutes ago