Related videos from verified sources Police charge towards protesters discharging pepper spray close to the White House



Peaceful protesters in Washington, D.C. were charged at by police while officers discharged pepper spray on June 1. Footage from H Street NW near Lafayette Square shows one protester being pushed by.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:23 Published 3 hours ago Trump criticised after police clear protests for church visit



President Donald Trump has been criticised for using a visit to a church as a photo opportunity. Mr Trump visited St John's Church near the White House which was set on fire as demonstrators clashed.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 4 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Protesters near White House dispersed with tear gas Law enforcement personnel dressed in riot gear used tear gas to disperse protesters near the White House as a curfew neared in the nation's capital. (June 1)

USATODAY.com 14 hours ago



News24.com | 'Tired of oppression' - clashes outside White House as US cities put under curfew to curb protests Police have fired tear gas outside the White House as anti-racism protesters again took to the streets to voice fury at police brutality, and major US cities...

News24 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this