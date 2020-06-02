Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Speak for Yourself' co-host Jason Whitlock out at Fox Sports

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Jason Whitlock, an outspoken and controversial TV personality known for his takes on sports and black America, is no longer with Fox Sports.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Marcellus Wiley shares his thoughts on protests following the death of George Floyd [Video]

Marcellus Wiley shares his thoughts on protests following the death of George Floyd

LaVar Arrington, Bucky Brooks joins Marcellus Wiley to share their thoughts on protests across the country after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:20Published
Cousin Sal expects the Seahawks to go over 9.5 wins this season [Video]

Cousin Sal expects the Seahawks to go over 9.5 wins this season

FOX Bet has the Seattle Seahawks win total set at 9.5 wins next season. Hear if the Lock It In crew thinks they will go over or under that mark.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:23Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HiDefHerm

HiGh Definition Herman 'Speak for Yourself' co-host Jason Whitlock out at Fox Sports https://t.co/HopTF1QSzk via @USATODAY 🧐🤔 17 seconds ago

ILChiRM

ej 'Speak for Yourself' co-host Jason Whitlock out at Fox Sports https://t.co/z4LlhXYSrF 1 hour ago

romasfinest05

33andexhausted RT @thebiglead: "Whitlock has been the host of Speak For Yourself since the show's inception in 2016." https://t.co/XkPfsWhfgH 2 hours ago

paulmdugan

PAUL M. DUGAN '#SpeakforYourself' co-host #JasonWhitlock out at #FoxSports https://t.co/cFncq9QLP6 via #USATODAY 2 hours ago

thebiglead

The Big Lead "Whitlock has been the host of Speak For Yourself since the show's inception in 2016." https://t.co/XkPfsWhfgH 3 hours ago

ENQSports

Enquirer Sports 'Speak for Yourself' co-host Jason Whitlock out at Fox Sports https://t.co/bUErF1aDDd 3 hours ago

srobot92

sam robson celts fan for life RT @usatodaysports: Jason Whitlock will not be returning to Fox Sports. https://t.co/aywyy7f95a 3 hours ago

usatodaysports

USA TODAY Sports Jason Whitlock will not be returning to Fox Sports. https://t.co/aywyy7f95a 4 hours ago