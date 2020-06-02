US protesters stand their ground on seventh day of unrest as Donald Trump vows to deploy military

Sofia Guerrero RT @ZoraSuleman: Several protesters knocked to the ground after a police car was driven into them in New York City in an attempt to move pr… 23 minutes ago

Saba Laba DingDong The only thing I want to see white people do right now is use their own bodies to protect black people. Put yoursel… https://t.co/62veRvAAxG 49 minutes ago

Steven Hyde @cassandrabreeze @TarniaCovooper @RichmondPolice @myVPM These cops need to understand they are fighting on the wron… https://t.co/B6hClrmQtk 55 minutes ago

ᴛɪʟʟɪ ᴀᴋᴀ ᴛɪʟᴇ is in quarantine 🤠✌️ RT @reggiewebber: the police presence was so hostile & scary at the protest today, i have so much respect for the black protesters with suc… 1 hour ago

Paden Snell @thesarah_really @PFTompkins Cops are out there beating ppl on the ground with batons. Macing peaceful protesters.… https://t.co/WM00m0USsa 2 hours ago

Dogseagod RT @andrewkimmel: With the national narrative focused on violence, those at the center of the movement decided to regain control of the sto… 2 hours ago

The Demon Lord Daymoon Protesters stand their ground as Donald Trump vows to deploy the military https://t.co/TT82RNTXMS via @SBSNews 3 hours ago