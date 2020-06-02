US protesters stand their ground on seventh day of unrest as Donald Trump vows to deploy military
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse peaceful demonstrators near the White House on Monday as US President Donald Trump vowed a massive show of force to end violent protests over the death of a black man in police custody.
Donald Trump has threatened to deploy the military if state governors do not halt ongoing violent protests across the United States. Speaking in the White House Rose Garden, Mr Trump said: “First, we are ending the riots and lawlessness that has spread throughout our country. We will end it now....
On Monday, President Trump suggested he would use federal troops to end protests that have erupted across the country. Protestors are angry about the death of an unarmed black man at the hands of the..