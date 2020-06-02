Global  

US protesters stand their ground on seventh day of unrest as Donald Trump vows to deploy military

SBS Tuesday, 2 June 2020
Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse peaceful demonstrators near the White House on Monday as US President Donald Trump vowed a massive show of force to end violent protests over the death of a black man in police custody.
News video: Trump vows to 'dominate the streets' by calling in military

Trump vows to 'dominate the streets' by calling in military 00:52

 Donald Trump has threatened to deploy the military if state governors do not halt ongoing violent protests across the United States. Speaking in the White House Rose Garden, Mr Trump said: “First, we are ending the riots and lawlessness that has spread throughout our country. We will end it now....

