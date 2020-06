Bain and Branson-linked Cyrus final two in race to buy Virgin Australia Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Virgin Australia's administrators Deloitte have picked American private equity giant Bain Capital and the Richard Branson linked firm Cyrus Capital as the final two bidders vying to buy and relaunch the collapsed airline. 👓 View full article

