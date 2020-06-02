Global  

'A national disgrace': 40,600 deaths tied to U.S. nursing homes

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
USA TODAY's count of COVID-19 deaths in long-term care facilities eclipses the federal government's tally, which includes only nursing homes.
State releases breakdown of nursing home deaths [Video]

State releases breakdown of nursing home deaths

Gov. Charlie Baker is releasing a breakdown of the deaths at state nursing homes due to coronavirus.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:03Published
Protesters Call For Federal Probe Into New York State Nursing Home Coronavirus Deaths [Video]

Protesters Call For Federal Probe Into New York State Nursing Home Coronavirus Deaths

Families want federal action after COVID-19 positive victims were placed in nursing homes; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:54Published

