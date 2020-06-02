Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

20 dead in Assam landslips triggered by heavy rain

Hindu Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Seven people each were killed in Cachar and Hailakandi districts while six died in Karimganj district in Barak Valley
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

More than 17 dead and more than 7,000 victims left by storm Amanda in El Salvador [Video]

More than 17 dead and more than 7,000 victims left by storm Amanda in El Salvador

At least 15 dead, seven missing, and more than 7,000 people are sheltered in different parts of San Salvador, El Salvador, from storm Amanda. More than 1,000 damaged houses were left after the heavy..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:51Published
#CycloneAmphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert, heavy rain forecast for 6 states | Oneindia News [Video]

#CycloneAmphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert, heavy rain forecast for 6 states | Oneindia News

The India Meteorological Department on Monday issued a warning of heavy rainfall for six states till May 21 in the light of extremely severe cyclonic storm Amphan. The weather bureau said Odisha, West..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:13Published

Tweets about this