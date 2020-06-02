20 dead in Assam landslips triggered by heavy rain

More than 17 dead and more than 7,000 victims left by storm Amanda in El SalvadorAt least 15 dead, seven missing, and more than 7,000 people are sheltered in different parts of San Salvador, El Salvador, from storm Amanda.
More than 1,000 damaged houses were left after the heavy..
#CycloneAmphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert, heavy rain forecast for 6 states | Oneindia NewsThe India Meteorological Department on Monday issued a warning of heavy rainfall for six states till May 21 in the light of extremely severe cyclonic storm Amphan. The weather bureau said Odisha, West..