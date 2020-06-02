20 dead in Assam landslips triggered by heavy rain

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources More than 17 dead and more than 7,000 victims left by storm Amanda in El Salvador



At least 15 dead, seven missing, and more than 7,000 people are sheltered in different parts of San Salvador, El Salvador, from storm Amanda. More than 1,000 damaged houses were left after the heavy.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:51 Published 15 hours ago #CycloneAmphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert, heavy rain forecast for 6 states | Oneindia News



The India Meteorological Department on Monday issued a warning of heavy rainfall for six states till May 21 in the light of extremely severe cyclonic storm Amphan. The weather bureau said Odisha, West.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:13 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this