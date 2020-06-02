Global  

Late Night Doesn’t Feel Much Like Laughing

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
On Monday night, hosts talked about the protests, police brutality and racism. Jimmy Fallon started by addressing the fact that he’d worn blackface on “Saturday Night Live.”
