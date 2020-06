Video credit: Lifers - Published 20 hours ago This 87-year-old ballerina has dedicated her entire career to raising the bar for Philadelphia’s young black dancers 04:43 For more than 60 years, Joan Meyers Brown has been teaching aspiring dancers the art of ballet in her native Philadelphia. Everyday, the 87-year-old ballerina oversees hours of choreography lessons, but that's not all. Mrs. Brown is a dance legend, having founded the internationally-acclaimed...