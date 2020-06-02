Global  

Jessica Lal murder convict Manu Sharma released from Tihar Jail

Hindu Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Sharma, whose term was scheduled to get over on May 6, 2023, was released on Monday evening
News video: Jessica Lal Murder: Convict Manu Sharma released from jail on grounds of 'good behaviour'

 Manu Sharma, convict in the Jessica Lal murder case, who has spent 17 years in prison was released from jail on June 01 on grounds of "good behaviour" after Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal allowed the same on recommendation of Sentence Review Board. Sharma was released on evening of June 02...

Delhi LG allows releases of Jessica Lal murder convict Manu Sharma

Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal has approved the premature release of Jessica Lal Murder case convict Manu Sharma, who is serving a life sentence,...
IndiaTimes

Jessica Lal murder convict Manu Sharma gets early release after LG approves Sentence Review Board recommendation

The Delhi Sentence Review Board (SRB) chaired by Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain had last month recommended a premature release of Sharma.
DNA

